MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.42 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $40,691.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00325147 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 168.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,142,118 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

