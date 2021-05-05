Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $460.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.34. 271,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average of $277.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock worth $489,198,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

