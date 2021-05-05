Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.000-11.301 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $328.72. 22,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,663. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day moving average is $286.00. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $240.29 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

