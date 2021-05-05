Morgan Stanley Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $575.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.14. 3,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $377.27 and a 12 month high of $561.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

