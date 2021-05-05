Morgan Stanley Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $58.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. 3,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,736 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

