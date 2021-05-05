Morgan Stanley Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $195.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $225.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

