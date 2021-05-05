Morgan Stanley Buys 69,230 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $36.05.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.