Morgan Stanley Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $53.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. 2U has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $6,787,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

