Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 1,983.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amyris were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMRS. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

