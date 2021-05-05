Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,460 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,367 over the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

