Morgan Stanley Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $74.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. 10,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,068. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,252 shares of company stock valued at $19,799,169 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,715,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.