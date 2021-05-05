Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

