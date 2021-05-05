Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $14.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Analyst Recommendations for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit