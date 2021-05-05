Morgan Stanley Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $96.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of CFR opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.15.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

