Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGI stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

