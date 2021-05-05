Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ADRZY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

