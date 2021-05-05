Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
ADRZY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Andritz
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.