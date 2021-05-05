Morgan Stanley Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $22.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $720.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

