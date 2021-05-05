Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.06% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDP. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDP stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

