Morgan Stanley Trims TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price to $35.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

TMDX stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. 10,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,295. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

