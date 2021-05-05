Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPLX stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

