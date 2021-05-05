MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $12.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of MSG Networks stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 7,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $864.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 118,962 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.