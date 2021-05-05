Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Price Hits $0.0600 on Top Exchanges

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $34.50 million and $2.11 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

MCI is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Coin Trading

