Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 19,360 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 543,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,319. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

