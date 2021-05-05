MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYTE. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NYSE MYTE opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,543,000.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.