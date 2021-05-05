Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $160.91 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.03 or 0.00017463 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $160.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,443.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.72 or 0.05940976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.24 or 0.02230422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.46 or 0.00611835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00157107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.98 or 0.00724157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00708081 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.53 or 0.00484875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004820 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.