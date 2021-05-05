NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $70.90

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.90, but opened at $75.99. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $69.32, with a volume of 10,459 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

