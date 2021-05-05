Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2021

Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTRA opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,277,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

