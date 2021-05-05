National Bank Financial Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Shares of VNP opened at C$4.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$339.67 million and a P/E ratio of 126.06.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

