National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.14. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

