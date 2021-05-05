National Bankshares Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$14.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POU. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.59. 474,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,989. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. Analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

