National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

