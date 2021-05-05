National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Get National Grid alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

National Grid stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in National Grid by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in National Grid by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Grid (NGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.