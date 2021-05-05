National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 1,146,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

