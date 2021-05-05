National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.
Shares of NNN stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 1,146,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.
In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
