National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.63.

National Vision stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,266.07, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

