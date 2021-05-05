National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.63.
National Vision stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,266.07, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $52.61.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
