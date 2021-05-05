Natural Order Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 10th

Natural Order Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 10th. Natural Order Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOACU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,305,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,053,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,635,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,892,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

