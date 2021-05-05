Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:NTZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.28. 6,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

