Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.10

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 54163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 265,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

