Neenah, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:NP)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Neenah has increased its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.51. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,090. Neenah has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $951.68 million, a P/E ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Dividend History for Neenah (NYSE:NP)

