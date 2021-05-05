Nekonium Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Nekonium has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nekonium has a market cap of $20,636.38 and $1,246.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00279250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.17 or 0.01140601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.74 or 0.00742321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,202.77 or 0.99738409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nekonium Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io

Buying and Selling Nekonium

