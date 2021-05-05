Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

UEPS stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UEPS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $193,774.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $98,228.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.