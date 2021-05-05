Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives GBX 482.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.29 ($6.30).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NETW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON NETW traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 392.50 ($5.13). 1,323,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,873. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.11. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 425.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 341.76.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

