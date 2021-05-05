Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives GBX 482.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.29 ($6.30).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NETW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON NETW traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 392.50 ($5.13). 1,323,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,873. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.11. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 425.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 341.76.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Analyst Recommendations for Network International (LON:NETW)

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit