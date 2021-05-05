Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. Neuronetics updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 1,180,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $342.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

