Neutron Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $302,663.79 and $10.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.