New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00.
Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.01.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in New Relic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.