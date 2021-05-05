New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in New Relic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

