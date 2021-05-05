New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,655 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 171,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

DDD stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

