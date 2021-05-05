New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

RYN stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

