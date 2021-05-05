New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ENSG stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.