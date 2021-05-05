New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.25% of La-Z-Boy worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZB. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

