NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce sales of $119.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $120.00 million. NewAge posted sales of $63.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $514.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.83 million to $525.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $535.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,580. The company has a market cap of $291.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.