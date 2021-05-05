NewAge (NBEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect NewAge to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $90.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, analysts expect NewAge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NewAge stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.97.
NewAge Company Profile
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
