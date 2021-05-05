NewAge (NBEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect NewAge to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $90.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, analysts expect NewAge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NewAge stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

