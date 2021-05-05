Newfound Research LLC Sells 178 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.82. 18,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

